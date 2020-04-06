Sudan: Two New Cases of Corona Virus Reported

Announcement of two new cases with the coronavirus to rise to 12The committee is committed to dealing with the situation of sudanese in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the accommodation and health centers in case of any development Khartoum - The Supreme Committee for health emergency held its periodic meeting at the Republican Palace today, headed by the sovereign council member, Prof. Friend, and informed the committee about the health situation in the country, the situation of sudanese abroad and the situation of the ban.In a Press Release, the sovereign council member Prof. Friend said that the committee is committed to dealing with the situation of sudanese in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the accommodation and health centers in case of any development.Professor Tower warned against the lack of serious commitment to prevent gatherings, ban times and travel to the states, which could cause further spread of the virus.

His honor said that the commission supervised the relocation of 3450 students to Sudan from 24 March to the 24th of April, he pointed out that the committee had directed the student welfare fund to reopen university students who had difficulty moving their states. They must return to the university after highlighting the university card, highlighting the government's commitment to taking care of it.

The Minister of health stressed the prevention of gatherings and the cessation of travel inside and outside Sudan to all sudanese

The Sovereign Council member confirmed that the committee would consider the full closure plan during its meeting tomorrow.For his part the minister of health has announced Honor Ali Ạltwm for the discovery of two new cases of the corona virus, bringing the number of infections to 12.The Minister of health explained that case no. 11 a 67-Year-old foreign man came from India across Emirates lines from Dubai airport on 15 March and symptoms began on 21 March and reported on 1 April, the sample was taken on April 2th and its results came out today and he is receiving treatment at the jabriya isolation center.He said that the case no. 12 is a 11-Year-old girl who is a local transition that has been injured by Case 9 and has no symptoms and the sample was taken on April 3 The result is today and you are taking care of the jabriya center and it is good.The Minister of health expressed his concern over the persistence of suspect and local transfers, calling on everyone who was travelling and returned to the country during a brief opening of the airport to present himself to the health authorities to check and ensure that they were injured.The Minister of health stressed the prevention of gatherings and the cessation of travel inside and outside Sudan to all sudanese who are displaced to not allow their return because there is no possibility of receiving more access to isolation centres, accommodation and prevention aids.

