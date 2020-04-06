Nigeria: Coronavirus - Police Arraign Actress Funke Akindele, Husband

Photo: Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele.
6 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The police have arraigned popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, for holding a house party amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the duo was taken to the Chief Magistrates' Court in Ogba, Lagos State around 11a.m. on Monday.

The police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, confirmed the arraignment to the Punch Newspaper. He was quoted saying: "'Jenifa', has been taken to a Chief Magistrates' Court in Ogba, Lagos. The husband arrived at the SCID around 2am and they will be arraigned together."

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the duo breached the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (The Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

Mrs Akindele was arrested at her residence on Sunday. The police thereafter ordered her husband and Naira Marley to make themselves available at Panti.

Mr Elkana, however, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Naira Marley was yet to make himself available at the time of writing this report.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Nigerian Actress Funke Arrested for Partying During Lockdown
Tagged:
