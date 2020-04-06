Nigeria: Funke Akindele, Husband Plead Guilty in Court for Violating Coronavirus Lockdown

Photo: Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele.
6 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ghaniyah Olowoyo

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele was on Monday arraigned before a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos, for violating the coronavirus lockdown directive of the Lagos State Government.

The actress was arraigned alongside her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello (JJC Skillz) before magistrate Aje Afunwa by the Nigerian Police.

They were arrested on Sunday night for throwing a birthday in their Amen estate residence on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the policemen arrived her residence at Amen Estate off Lekki-Epe Expressway in three patrol vehicles.

At the magistrate court on Monday, Akindele and her husband pleaded guilty to the one-count charge read to the,

They pleaded guilty to breaching the Lagos infectious diseases regulation (2020), which prescribes N100,000 fine or a month jail time for violators.

The charge was filed against them by the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

The proceedings are still on.

They are awaiting the verdict of the magistrate.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigerian Actress Funke Arrested for Partying During Lockdown
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.