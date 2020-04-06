Tanzania: Villagers Want Water Scarcity Problem Solved

GODEGODE and Pwaga villagers in Mpwapwa District have appealed to the government to solve a long time water scarcity problem facing two villages.

They made the appeal during a recent visit of UVCCM regional leaders, saying the problem had adversely affected their development activities.

"We have to travel a long distance to fetch water from neighbouring villages due to a shortage of water in our village," said Ms Pili Machela from Godegode Village at a rally.

Ms Selewa Chitema noted that water scarcity in the two villages had considerably affected mothers and children, adding that most of the time was wasted on water as it was fetched from neighbouring villages.

CCM Special Seats MP (Youths) Mariam Ditopile promised the villagers to pass on the message to the government, saying the government through the implementation of the CCM election manifesto would ensure the villagers got access to safe and clean water.

"I will pass on this message to the minister responsible for water to ensure your villages get access to water," she said.

Ms Ditopile urged the villagers to cooperate with the local government in villages to speed up development.

Meanwhile, the MP has donated 10 cement bags for the construction of pit latrines at Godegode Secondary School. She also promised to cover costs for any youth to attend vocational training college in the country.

Ms Ditopile said the youth should utilise business opportunities resulting from the government's relocation to Dodoma, saying there were many opportunities in the region.