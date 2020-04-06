Tanzania: State Will Look for Substitute to Complete Stuck Projects-Minister

THE Minister for Water, Professor Makame Mbarawa has said that if coronavirus disease infection will persist in the country and stagnates progress of water projects' implementations, the government will look for alternative ways including inter-countries' travel ban.

That was after the Minister visited water projects at Mkinga, Pangani, Muheza and Korogwe Districts in Tanga Region, to inspect stuck water projects implemented by Tanga Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (Tanga Uwasa).

"Everyone knows that the world is now faced with pandemic coronavirus disease, and this is one of the reasons, why some water projects have not fully implemented.

We depended on experts and technicians from South Africa to fix water pumps for us and be completed on time," he added.

The Minister said that the projects were stuck as a result of experts failing to fix pipes procured from South Africa delaying because of pandemic coronavirus globally affecting free movement of people and goods.

"Some countries have introduced new health rules for people entering their countries, including subjecting them to mandatory quarantine and some going for total ban," he said.

That was noted during Prof Mbarawa's visit to the areas, where he realised their challenges one being uncompleted projects because they lack pumps.

He further said: "If the condition goes from worse to worst, the government will find another alternative ways including how to tap and share knowledge of the experts with our water engineers on how to fix the water pumps to start functioning immediately."

Meanwhile, Prof Mbarawa has issued stern warning to water authorities' accountants and Procurement Officers, who connive with contractors to inflate costs of projects especially tender funds for self-gains.

He said that his ministry will not tolerate such crime and if any would be caught, stern measures will be taken against him or her.

In a related development, in Korogwe District the Minister annulled activities of Saxon Building Contractors Ltd from continuing with Lwengera-Relini water project, after realising that they were behind agreed contract with three years.

Instead, he tasked Rural Water Sanitation Authority (RUWASA), Tanga Region to complete the remaining part and handover completed work with water access to the residents.

However, RUWASA Tanga Regional Manager, Engineer Upendo Lugongo, pledged with the minister to give them extra time and complete it within three months.