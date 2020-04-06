Tanzania: Beekeeping Centre Set to Boost Honey Production

6 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

A STATE-of-the-art beekeeping centre for honey extraction is set to be put up by Dodoma-based Nyuki Safari Company in Buigiri Ward, Chamwino District, a move that aims at boosting honey production in the country.

According to the company's Chief Creative Officer Mary Canning the centre, to be named after former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda, would groom beekeepers knowledgeable about modern beekeeping.

"The centre will be known as Mizengo Pinda Asali and Nyuki Sanctuary to recognise the contribution the former premier to honey production," the chief creative officer told 'Daily News' recently.

Ms Canning pointed out that the project would consist of the construction of several mud-fired brick independent buildings organised around garden courtyards with metallic roofs lifted above the buildings to allow natural ventilation.

"The sanctuary will be a centralised facility for honey extraction and processing as well as a public market and will provide education and services to villagers," she noted.

Ms Canning said her company had already designed the sanctuary and the design fostered a sense of community and collaboration, pointing out that the centre infrastructure was organised in a cellular patterned structure around garden courts to provide a framework for future expansion.

"Construction will be divided into three core phases. Phase one includes space for education, honey harvesting and marketing," she said.

Ms Canning said the main goal of her company was to work alongside the government, local beekeepers, consultants to decentralise and support beekeeping activities in the country, saying the company had been promoting sustainable beekeeping.

"We plan to set up collection centres for honey in every region with beekeepers to facilitate the market for the product," she said.

