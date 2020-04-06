Namibia: Walvis Bay Restaurants Trying to Cope During Lockdown

Fast-food restaurant owners at Walvis Bay say despite business suffering during the lockdown period, they are happy that residents are adhering to the rules to stay home.

Most businesses say they have only been open for takeaway meals and realise that most people are choosing to cook at home. While some restaurants and fast-food outlets at the town are suffering a significant downturn in traditional sales, some admit that their delivery sections have picked up a bit as people order food throughout the day.

"At first it started slow, but now more people are calling the pizza delivery section of our business. Sometimes [we have to work hard to] try to keep up from morning to evening. The Steers part of the business, however, is not doing as well. We are, however, proud that people seem to be taking the directives of government seriously. We are just hoping for the best," said Rosa Muraranganda, the supervisor of the joint Steers and Debonairs fast-food outlet at the Dune's mall.

Jade Ruses from Harry Peppar Pizza says business is quite slow, with only a few sporadic orders.

"I think people also already made plans to buy as much food as possible to last them for at least most of the lockdown time," she said.

While others closed shop during the first week of the lockdown due to flagging sales, some business owners are still trying to keep their smaller branches open, hopeful that the situation will improve soon as their businesses struggle to stay afloat.