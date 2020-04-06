Western Sahara: ID Offers Condolences On Passing of Emhamed Khadad

5 April 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

New York — The diplomatic advisory group, Independent Diplomat (ID), has offered its deepest sympathy and condolences to the Sahrawi people, the Frente POLISARIO and Emhamed Khadad's family, on his passing. ID described Emhamed Khadad as a tireless defender of the rights and liberty of the Sahrawi people.

The following is the ID condolence message:

"In Memoriam: Emhamed Khadad (1954-2020)

Emhamed Khadad--a tireless defender of the rights and liberty of the Sahrawi people-- passed away earlier this week. Ambassador Khadad was a cherished partner of Independent Diplomat and a towering figure within the leadership of the Frente POLISARIO. He led his people's struggle for self-determination while serving as the Frente POLISARIO's coordinator with MINURSO, its Chairman of external relations, and a member of its negotiations team during UN-led peace talks.

Ambassador Khadad was beloved by all who knew him. An expert in diplomacy and international strategy, he will be remembered for his tenacity, moral courage and unflagging commitment to justice. As Independent Diplomat's longest-standing partner, we were privileged to learn from him; we were honored to work with him. We will miss him greatly.

It is a grave injustice that Ambassador Khadad will not get to see the referendum on independence promised to the Sahrawi people almost 30 years ago. But Sahrawis' commitment to righting this longstanding injustice will no doubt continue undiminished. The staff of Independent Diplomat offers our deepest sympathy and condolences to the people of Western Sahara, the Frente POLISARIO and Ambassador Khadad's family."

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

