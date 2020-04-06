South Africa: SA Rugby Set for Pay Cuts

6 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The financial pinch as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic is starting to have an impact at the upper echelons of sport, and South Africa is not impervious to the fallout.

In a strange irony, SA Rugby will publish its 2019 financial report next week, which is expected to make for decent reading two years on from when it announced a R33-million loss.

Over the past few years, thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and restructuring, the organisation, which heavily funds South Africa's 14 provincial unions, is back in the black albeit only narrowly. After a R23.3-million loss in 2016 and a R33-million loss in 2017, the organisation posted a modest R2-million profit for 2018.

Its 2019 results should show another small profit and, in normal circumstances, with the Springboks as newly crowned world champions, SA Rugby could expect to leverage that status and goodwill to improve its financial footing in the coming years through better sponsorships.

But Covid-19 has changed all that. From "growth", business focus has shifted to 'survival' in a matter of weeks. The suspension of Super Rugby and the likelihood that the Springboks' three June Tests - their first as world champions - against Georgia and Scotland are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

