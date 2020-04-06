South Africa: A Redeeming Moment for the Govt- a Case for Compulsory Licensing in the Age of COVID-19

6 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fatima Hassan

South Africa has a frontline moment now of preventing pharmaceutical profiteering in a time of pandemic. The government is ideally located for leading the charge and agenda for the Global South when it comes to the regulation of vaccinations, testing and medicines.

This has to be the South African government and the ruling party's redeeming moment.

With Covid-19, it is hoped that our country finally understands why, in one of the world's most unequal countries, life-saving testing, vaccinations and medicines matter, and why the companies and researchers that make them must be regulated. It literally is the difference between life, sickness and premature death.

Crucially, Covid-19 could be the catalyst for human solidarity but also opening up, showing that diagnostic (testing), medicine and vaccine access is a right for all people, not just the wealthy or the insured, so that globally we move away from the notion of health as a commodity. This will enable us to scale up testing and care much sooner and more affordably than we ever did with HIV and Aids and begin to invest more in research and development.

But if we rely exclusively on the goodwill and solidarity of the companies that develop and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.