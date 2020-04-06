South Africa: It's Time to Prepare for the Brand New World Beyond

6 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Henley Business School

Friday 27 March 2020 will be inscribed in the memory of generations to come. It's the day President Cyril Ramaphosa shut down the country to save it from itself. It had never been done before, but then again, as he noted, this country hasn't faced a public health threat of the nature of COVID-19 in the last 100 years. The decision didn't just disrupt all our lives for the next three weeks, it has fundamentally and irrevocably changed the way we will live afterwards. Just how, we don't really know yet.

Here at Henley Business School Africa, we were able to prepare - because thanks to our international network of faculty, students and alumni chapters we had been monitoring the transmission patterns from China to the rest of the world and especially Italy by February. We immediately began implementing what we knew; adopting international best practise and evolving our own: social distancing, sanitising campus, educating staff and students and - critically - starting the pivot to virtual education across all our programmes from our unique accredited ladder of learning up to our flagship MBA.

We had already made the transition when the president announced the first restrictions on movement and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.