South Africa: Police Arrest Four Suspects for Stock Theft

press release

Mpumalanga police have arrested four suspects aged between 23 and 51, on charges of Stock Theft yesterday, Saturday 04 April 2020, just after midnight at Mmametlhake.

Reports revealed that police in Mmametlhake were busy with their routine patrols near Nokaneng when they spotted a White Toyota Hilux Bakkie which was parked next to the road. They (police) then approached the vehicle, found the driver inside and enquired what he was doing out at that time of the night during the lockdown period. While still talking to him, police realised that the man was restless and he kept ignoring incoming calls on his cellphone.

Police told the man to answer his phone and that is when the police suspicion grew as the caller asked about the man's whereabouts. He (caller) further told him to quickly come and load the stuff in his car, at which point police started searching the vehicle and the driver.

The driver was then arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act. Police followed the information of the caller, upon noticing police the man (caller) tried to get away in another vehicle and his actions led to a high speed chase. Police managed to intercept the vehicle, arrested the second suspect and discovered seven livestock which were blindfolded and tied.

A total of four suspects were arrested and they are expected to appear at the Mbibana Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Monday 06 April 2020, facing charges of Stock Theft as well as contravening the Disaster Management Act.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has welcomed the arrest of the four suspects and thanked members for their resilience in the fight against crime even during this challenging time that the country and the world is facing. The General has indicated that the members have remained vigilant and true to their call of duty. These men and women in blue did not take things at face value but went further and verified all the information they received. With such committed and dedicated members, the community can be sure to realise their safety together with their properties.