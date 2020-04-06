South Africa: Bandile Masuku - the Obstetrician Heading the Battle Against COVID-19 in Highest-Risk Triangle

analysis

A doctor who still works regular shifts at clinics and hospitals, Bandile Masuku does not yield to a sense of crisis, or even drama. Instead, he sees opportunity in crisis.

It's a tiny province with the most people and it's the epicentre of SA's Covid-19 outbreak. If what happens in Gauteng, stays small in Gauteng, then South Africa has a fighting chance of flattening the curve in the viral spread.

With 704 of South Africa's 1,655 cases (on April 5) in Gauteng, it is key to the containment of the country's pandemic. The person responsible for that Herculean task is 45-year-old Dr Bandile Masuku.

We caught up with him between video conferences with Chinese scientists, a hasty lunch and days that start at dawn and end too late to spend much quality time with his family which includes a 10-month-old son whom he does not see often these days.

The nerve centre to manage the provincial government's response has been moved to a training academy in the south of Johannesburg from the Midrand venue it had quickly outgrown as the pace of the virus sped up. When we arrived there on Friday (April 3) the place was still being set...