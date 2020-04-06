South Africa: Bandile Masuku - the Obstetrician Heading the Battle Against COVID-19 in Highest-Risk Triangle

6 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

A doctor who still works regular shifts at clinics and hospitals, Bandile Masuku does not yield to a sense of crisis, or even drama. Instead, he sees opportunity in crisis.

It's a tiny province with the most people and it's the epicentre of SA's Covid-19 outbreak. If what happens in Gauteng, stays small in Gauteng, then South Africa has a fighting chance of flattening the curve in the viral spread.

With 704 of South Africa's 1,655 cases (on April 5) in Gauteng, it is key to the containment of the country's pandemic. The person responsible for that Herculean task is 45-year-old Dr Bandile Masuku.

We caught up with him between video conferences with Chinese scientists, a hasty lunch and days that start at dawn and end too late to spend much quality time with his family which includes a 10-month-old son whom he does not see often these days.

The nerve centre to manage the provincial government's response has been moved to a training academy in the south of Johannesburg from the Midrand venue it had quickly outgrown as the pace of the virus sped up. When we arrived there on Friday (April 3) the place was still being set...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.