Botswana: BNSC Closes All Stadia Facilities

5 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Press Release

Gaborone — Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) has closed all its stadia facilities following the Corona virus outbreak.

In a press release, BNSC says it has since stopped accepting bookings until further notice.

The closure follows government's directive for all stakeholders to suspend all activities until further notice.

The release further states that the decision was made considering the serious consequences of infection of any of sport persons and the risk to the entire nation.

Facilities affected are the National Stadium, Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, Lobatse, Molepolole, Maun, Masunga and Serowe sport complexes.

BNSC thus encourages Batswana to continue taking precautionary measures as advised by government and health practitioners.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.