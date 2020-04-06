Botswana: BNSC Closes All Stadia Facilities

Gaborone — Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) has closed all its stadia facilities following the Corona virus outbreak.

In a press release, BNSC says it has since stopped accepting bookings until further notice.

The closure follows government's directive for all stakeholders to suspend all activities until further notice.

The release further states that the decision was made considering the serious consequences of infection of any of sport persons and the risk to the entire nation.

Facilities affected are the National Stadium, Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, Lobatse, Molepolole, Maun, Masunga and Serowe sport complexes.

BNSC thus encourages Batswana to continue taking precautionary measures as advised by government and health practitioners.

Source : BOPA