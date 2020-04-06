Mozambique: Education Ministry Gives Classes Over Radio

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Education on Monday began to broadcast a series of classes over Radio Mozambique for children currently deprived of their normal schooling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All schools, both publicly and privately owned, from pre-school up to university, have been closed since 23 March, in a measure intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to the spokesperson of the Education Ministry, Gina Guibunda, the classes broadcast over the radio are intended to occupy pupils at various levels (primary, secondary, technical and adult education) who are currently obliged to stay at home.

The Ministry had already warned that the closure of the schools during the current state of emergency should not be interpreted as an extra period of holidays, and that the teaching/learning process should continue while the state of emergency is in force.

Guibunda announced that primary school classes will be broadcast at 11.10 every morning from Monday to Friday, except Wednesday when this period will be used for adult education classes.

There will be secondary education classes at 16.30 every afternoon, again except for Wednesday, when that period will be occupied by technical education classes.

Guibunda said that parents are urged to accompany their children in this new model of learning. "The role of the parents is to accompany their children", she said. "They should find a way of accompanying them and the guidelines that will be given over the radio, and help the children solve the exercises and problems that will be broadcast".