South Africa: KZN Comes to the Aid of Entrepreneurs

The KwaZulu-Natal province has created a One -Stop Business Portal to assist entrepreneurs to weather the wrath of the Coronavirus on the economy.

The portal, which can be accessed on www.tikzn.co.za/support-desk, is an initiative of the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) through its entity Trade and Industry KZN.

The portal seeks to assist entrepreneurs log enquiries about their business during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Alternatively, entrepreneurs can seek assistance through WhatsApp on the number: 063 6921634.

This week, the EDTEA will also announce a series of interventions aimed stimulating the economy and assisting emerging entrepreneurs over the next few months.

The interventions, which are yet to be announced, are primarily aimed at bridging the widening gap between the first and second economies.

EDTEA MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the criteria for qualifying for government support, will be transparent, while also demonstrating a sense of responsibility.

"Small and big businesses in the city and rural areas will be treated fairly and equally. Critically, the initial stages of our interventions will begin by creating a database of existing businesses that requires interventions," said the MEC on Monday.

Interventions will seek to cushion the most vulnerable including informal traders such as street traders and hawkers, whose livelihoods have been among those hardest hit by the pandemic.

"We reiterate our commitments to ensure an equal distribution of resources in the hands of the state. We undertake not to leave small players behind as they play a critical role in our economy," she said.