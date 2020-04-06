South Africa: North West Intensifies COVID-19 Mass Screening

6 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The North West is set to intensify its mass screening of COVID-19 and contact tracing programmes this week as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

"Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province will this week be intensified as the provincial government, led by Premier Job Mokgoro, will tomorrow be in [the] Bojanala Platinum District for a whole week mass screening, testing and contact tracing programme in Rustenburg. [This will also include the] initial distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the Rustenburg taxi rank," said the Office of the Premier.

In addition, the province will also finalise the process of confirming facilities, which will be used as quarantine sites for COVID-19 patients and shelters for the homeless in the district.

The mass screening, testing and tracing programme will be rolled out in Tlhabane and Geelhout Park areas in Rustenburg, from Tuesday until Thursday. Testing will then move to Brits in Madibeng Local Municipality from Friday until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the distribution of masks, gloves, sanitizers and soap will not only will take place at the Rustenburg taxi rank, but will also include various other taxi ranks.

Rustenburg taxi rank is the biggest in the province.

"The highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the province is as confirmed by the Minister of Health, in Rustenburg," said the Premier's office on Monday.

Premier Mokgoro who will be leading the Provincial Command Council, has reiterated the provincial government's commitment to ensuring that measures put in place such as maintaining social distancing, will be adhered to.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.