South Africa: How Might We Build a Better Post-Coronavirus Media World?

5 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Styli Charalambous

In a rescheduling update sent to our class, the programme director of CUNY's Media Innovation and Leadership course posed this question to us: What is the lemonade in this scenario and what needs to change? Some things are already evident and some will take time to play out. These are my thoughts.

As half the planet reels from some form of quarantine or lockdown, the media industry is reeling. Again. It was arguably the first major sector ravaged by the internet, where the chickens for an entire industry came roosting home for just about everyone in the space of a decade. Some institutions were barely hanging on when this once-in-century pandemic launched itself upon us. While the biggest among us made progress on their digital transformation journeys, others toiled relentlessly against the impending doom - especially those in so many local media outlets around the world.

When we emerge from this and ponder how so many products, workflows and indeed, organisations look so different, we may be forgiven for thinking that Covid-19 changed just about everything. But look deeper, and I'll bet we'll see that revisions brought about by this crisis are really just accelerated change disguised as fundamental change....

