South Africa: Lockdown - City of Ekurhuleni Vows to Ensure That Taxi Operators Obey COVID-19 Regulations

6 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The City of Ekurhuleni has vowed to strictly ensure that all regulations relating to taxi operators are respected and implemented.

Acting mayor and Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance, Doctor Xhakaza, said the municipality wanted to ensure that the industry was complying with the law.

Xhakaza spoke to News24 at the Sangweni taxi rank in Tembisa, where the Gauteng government launched its partnership programme with the private sector to disinfect and sanitise all taxi ranks and taxis in the province.

Xhakaza said Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers are getting their instructions from national government's Joint Operations Centre (JOC).

"EMPD officers are jointly working with SAPS to ensure that we enforce the Covid-19 regulations. Leaders of taxi associations are being used to communicate our message to their drivers.

"We will continue to do our operations and roadblocks to enforce the regulations. What is important is for the taxi industry to support us and come to the party and cooperate with us," Xhakaza said.

He said as the City was in constant communication with Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on new directives and regulations.

"Ours is to interface continuously with the taxi industry because all the ranks are owned and managed by the City, although [they were] handed over to the taxi industry to operate from them.

"It is us who must make sure that there is proper water and sanitation in our ranks, because that is where the majority of our commuters are transiting to various places.

"It is a critical transit point that we must ensure is properly sanitised... Ours is to strengthen and intensify the relationship with taxi industry and to educate them.

"It is also to appreciate where we are calling the private sector, because government alone will not be able to win this fight. We need private sector to pull their resources and are very happy with the number of private stakeholders that came on board to ensure these measures are effective," said Xhakaza.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.