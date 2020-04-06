Angola: COVID-19 - 178 Citizens Released From Quarantine in Luanda

Luanda — At least 178 citizens ended Sunday the period of institutional quarantine in the centers of Calumbo 1 and 2, as well as in the Victória Garden hotel, in Luanda.

Still, the country's capital has other suspected cases of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) that are in institutional quarantine at the Hotel Infotur (Viana), according to Secretary of State for Public Health Franco Mufinda.

Speaking at the usual press conference to update data on the pandemic in the world, Mufinda said that the results of the samples will be announced soon.

"A total of 1,786 people are placed in quarantine in Angola. Of this number 852 citizens are in institutional quarantine and 934 kept at home, despite the tip off given in the last 24 hours of seven violations of home quarantine", he reported.

Four positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID19) have been detected in the last 24 hours in Angola, bringing the number of infections to 14.

The new cases include a one-year old child and a 62 years old woman.

Of the 14 until now infected, two died, two recovered and the others are under medical treatment.

Talatona, Belas and Viana (Luanda), are the home to the new tested positive citizens, who are hospitalised at Clínica Girassol and Centro da Barra do Kwanza, in the country's capital.