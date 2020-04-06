Botswana Decent Work Country Programme On Cards

6 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Mmoniemang Motsamai

Gaborone — Botswana decent work country programme on cards

Government is currently prioritising the containment of the corona virus and working towards attaining normal status post COVID-19, Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity & Skills Development, Mr Mpho Balopi has said.

Speaking during a media briefing on COVID-19 state of public emergency in Gaborone on Sunday, he said in the world of work, including the ease of doing business and facilitating sustainable long-term economic development, the Labour Sector Tripartite was currently working through an instrument called the Botswana Decent Work Country Programme (BDWCP).

Its objective, he said, was to recognise the importance of people generally as well as labour and employment issues as key components of growth and development anywhere and in any nation.

He said the decent work programme entailed a contract, which had been entered into and signed by the Botswana Government, Botswana Trade Union Federations (BFTU and BOFEPUSU), Business (represented by Business Botswana), as well as the International Labour Organisation.

He said the current programme, which was signed and consented to, by all four parties mentioned above took effect from February 18, 2020 and would run until 2024.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

