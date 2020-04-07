Nigeria: Rohr Given More Stringent Conditions to Remain Super Eagles Coach

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has declared that the federation has given Super Eagles' Technical Adviser, Mr. Gernot Rohr more stringent conditions for him to meet before his contract would be renewed.

Speaking on a breakfast programme on Arise TV yesterday, Pinnick said Rohr will be given the new contract in a week's time.

"We have told him (Rohr) he must live in Nigeria, and that his salary will be paid in Naira (the Nigeria currency). He must go round League venues and see how he can nurture the players. If he is able to accept, we have a deal.

"We will seek legal opinions on international coaches' contracts. We shall also seek the opinion of the Sports Ministry. He should get the contract (with the new conditions) in about a week's time so that he can revert after studying it," he said.

It will be recalled that the Franco-German who was contracted in 2016 for an initial two-year contract has been threatening to open talks with other countries if the NFF fails to speak on a new deal for him.

Pinnick during a media parley in Lagos last year said that Rohr's contract will be renewed but with stringent conditions that includes the coach staying in Nigeria.

On the impact of the pandemic on the Nigeria football sector, with the game having been shut down since 19th March 2020, Pinnick stated: "We will sit down with our (official premium) partners AITEO with regards to the AITEO Cup competition, to see how we can still put this year's edition together.

"There is also the AITEO/NFF Awards (in its third edition). This year's edition is meant to celebrate the Super Falcons. We have plans to celebrate them but we don't know how to go about it. So, we will sit down with our sponsors to figure things out," he said.