Nigeria: Govt Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays to Mark Easter Celebration

Photo: Google
Easter holiday.
6 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The federal government has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday April 13, as public holidays to mark the 2020 Easter Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, through a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Aregbesola urged Christians in the country to emulate the outstanding characteristics of Jesus Christ amongst which were tolerance, love, peace and compassion.

He called on Christians to use the occasion of this year's Easter celebration to pray for Nigeria and the entire world at this time of the global emergency of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The minister appealed to all Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of government towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic

He reminded Nigerians of the need to adhere strictly to the measures put in place by relevant authorities towards preventing the spread of the virus in the country particularly, through the observance of social distancing, in addition to regular personal hygiene and sanitary practices.

Mr Aregbesola wished Christians a peaceful Easter celebration.

He assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration would continue to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the lives of Nigerians, "especially with the palliative measures already put in place."

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Actress Funke Arrested for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.