Kenyatta Spells Out Tougher Measures to Contain COVID-19

6 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a new raft of measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19, which has so far infected 158 people and claimed the lives of six patients.

Speaking from State House, Nairobi on Monday afternoon, the President announced the immediate cessation of movement in and out the Nairobi Metropolitan area for 21 days.

"The Nairobi Metropolitan Area is designated as Nairobi City County, part of Kiambu County up to Chania River Bridge (Thika), including Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; part of Machakos County up to Athi River, including Katani; part of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong town; and all other areas as set out in the Order," the president said in his address to the nation.

Read Uhuru's full speech here.

MORE CASES

Mr Kenyatta announced that 16 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 158. He said so far, 4,277 people have been tested.

At the same time, the President revealed that two more people have died of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to six.

And in enhanced measures to contain the coronavirus, the President directed the National Treasury to use Sh2 billion recovered from corruption proceeds to support the needy, especially in urban areas.

He also directed the Treasury to transfer all domestic and foreign travel budgets in county and national governments to combating Covid-19.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Actress Funke Arrested for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.