Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nigeria Eyes U.S.$7 Billion From IMF, World Bank, Others

6 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ndubuisi Francis

Nigeria is seeking about $7.050 billion or an equivalent of N2.679 trillion from multilateral financial institutions as well as $150 million from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to combat the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Already, the federal government has applied for the release of its contributions to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) totaling $3.4 billion under the Fund's Rapid Credit Loan Facility as part of measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

The country is also seeking a $2.5 billion loan from the World Bank, $1 billion from the African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as an undisclosed amount from the Islamic Development Bank.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who made the disclosures at a press briefing on measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, also stated that $150 million was to be drawn from the Stabilisation Fund of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to augment June Federation Account Allocation (FAAC).

Details later... ...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Actress Funke Arrested for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.