Chadian President to Shekau - Surrender or Die

Chadian President, Idriss Deby, has called on the Boko Haram's factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, to surrender or be killed inside his Dikoa hideout.

This is coming days after President Deby led the Chadian Army in an offensive against the terrorists which saw about 100 of them killed.

In a state broadcast to his countrymen, the Chadian President who spoke in French, said that Shekau has the chance to surrender now or risk being smoked out of his hideout in Dikoa, warning that Shekau would be killed the same way some of his commanders were killed.

Daily Trust reports that Boko Haram terrorists had recently ambushed Chadian troops, killing about 92 soldiers during the raid.

President Deby, who said he would not accept defeat, launched Operation Wrath of Bomo to avenge the death of his men.

The operation, which was named after the town where the Chadian soldiers were killed, commenced on Thursday. It also had the president leading his armed forces to battle the terrorists at Kelkoua bank and Magumeri where they destroyed several Boko Haram bunkers, recovered cache of arms and arrested a top Boko Haram commander.

It was gathered that the Chadian troops allegedly set free some Nigerian soldiers held captive by terrorists at Magumeri, a local government in the northern Borno State.

Reports said the Chadian troops have dealt the terrorists massive blow and have advanced into neighbouring countries with a vow to destroy them completely in few days.

Video footages and pictures of the operation as seen on social media showed corpses of suspected terrorists littering the floor with hundreds of assorted guns lumped together.

It also showed the suspected top Boko Haram commander, who was partly covered in blood and arrested while fleeing through one of the bunkers.