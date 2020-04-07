Nigeria's COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Hit 238

The Nigerian government says the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is now 238.

In a COVID-19 update posted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, on Monday night, it said that the country recorded six new cases, bringing the total to 238 nationwide.

"Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT

"As at 09:30pm 6th April, there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.

It further added that Lagos now has 120 cases, FCT - 48, Osun- 20, Oyo- 9, Edo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Kaduna- 5, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 1, and Kwara- 2.

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Government had earlier today insisted on the coming of the 18 Chinese doctors to help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Monday in Abuja at the sixth joint national briefing of the committee.

"We should not allow unnecessary controversy to distract us. The Chinese medical experts are only coming to share experiences. They are not accredited and cannot practice, but only coming to share their experiences.

"As a matter of fact, they are in the best position of experience, since the pandemic started from their side and they were able to contain its spread. Thus, they are only coming to share their experiences and also train some of our medical personnel," Mustapha said.