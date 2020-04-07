Zimbabwe: Good Music Is Not Good Politics - Mutodi Tells Thomas Mapfumo

7 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

CONTROVERSIAL Information Deputy Minister, Energy Mutodi torched another storm this week after he attacked legendary Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo accusing him of being out of touch with Zimbabwean politics.

Mapfumo, who is based in the USA, has rubbished last week's Supreme Court judgment, which ruled that Nelson Chamisa was not legitimate leader of MDC.

"There's no govt at all (in Zimbabwe), there is no rule of law. They say the courts are shut but then they suddenly open them for an MDC case. What type of ruling is that? Let us not play with people's lives," Mukanya, as he is popularly known by his fans, said.

However, the musician's comments did not go down well with Mutodi who went on to accuse him of being out of touch with Zimbabwean politics.

"Good music does not translate to good politics. I like Dr Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo's music. He is excellent but he gets lost when it comes to politics," Mutodi posted on Twitter.

"After witnessing the war and singing in support of the struggle, Mukanya is losing it all because of age."

