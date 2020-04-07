South Africa: Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego, 56, Dies

South African TV personality, Vinolia Mashego - popularly known was V-Mash - has died.

She was 56 years old.

Vinolia's sister, Prelley Mashego, confirmed the news to Channel24. No further details were immediately available.

The Moja Love TV channel on Monday told Channel24 that the channel head Bokani Moyo was paying the family "a visit in their time of bereavement" and that Moja Love would issue a statement later.

The SABC also said in response to a media enquiry that it would be issuing a statement.

Broadcaster Khanyi Magubane tweeted on Monday: "Former TV presenter of Jam Alley fame Vinolia 'V - Mash' Mashego has passed away. Confirmed by Mashego Family."

According to former SABC reporter Horisani Sithole, Vinolia died in her sleep at her house in Mamelodi.

The actress and TV presenter is best known for her role as Hilda Letlalo in Generations and for hosting Jam Alley from 1994 to 2001.

After leaving the entertainment industry, she made her return to TV when she joined Mzansi Magic Music show PLS Call Me in 2014.

The official Twitter account of the Department of Arts and Culture of South Africa tweeted: "Vinolia Mashego popularly known as V-Mash, who became a leader of popular culture in the 90's and will forever be remembered for breathing life into the soul of our nation."

