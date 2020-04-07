Tanzania: Govt Bolsters Steps As Cases Rise

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Monday unveiled new strategies adopted by the government to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, as the number of cases in the country rose to 24.

Speaking during the winding up of his budget speech, the Premier assured the House that the government had strengthened preventive and testing measures and that it was using available resources to fight the scourge.

The Premier said the government has increased testing facilities across the country, with new laboratories set up in seven regions of Mwanza, Tanga, Coast, Dodoma, Kigoma, Mbeya and Morogoro. Test results from those regional laboratories would, however, be approved by the Government Chemist and announced by the identified government officials, said Mr Majaliwa.

The Premier, who informed the House that four more cases were reported in the past two days, insisted that self- quarantine is mandatory to all people who arrive from outside the country and all who are suspected to have infections.

Mr Majaliwa said staying in quarantine is mandatory and that no one should go against the order, noting the government has ordered for allocation of special areas at borders for quarantining those who arrive from abroad and that special protective gears have been provided to health experts in all those areas.

The Prime Minister cited the cabinet minister who refused to go into quarantine in Zanzibar, saying measures were taken immediately and that the minister in question was quarantined accordingly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Quarantines have been selected to cater different needs, according to one's financial muscles, and they include free the Premier said.

"We have allocated free dormitories for those who are not in a good financial position to pay for hotels and there are also hotels for those who wish to stay there, we have also made arrangements for food and other crucial services," he explained.

According to Mr Majaliwa, all regional commissioners have been directed to allocate areas for quarantine especially at districts in borders.

"I have contacted all RCs and so far they have already allocated areas for quarantine, therefore we are taking this matter seriously," he stressed.

On the other hand, Mr Majaliwa stressed that the information on Covid-19 must be given by the identified authorities and not the Regional Commissioners or District Commissioners as it has been happening recently, insisting that only the Minister for Health, the Prime Minister and if needs be, the Vice-President, or the President would issue the updates on the contagion.

Mr Majaliwa told Parliament the government would strongly consider the advice and recommendations presented by the MPs with regards to the fight against the deadly virus.