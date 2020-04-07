Angola: Fishing Operators Point Out Causes of Low Catch

6 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The scarcity of fish in the Benguela sea is mainly due to the poor management of marine resources in previous years, said Monday, the president of the local Association of operators in the sector, Jinofla Viegas.

According to the fisheries manager "Vimar e Filhos", climate change also negatively influences fish reproduction.

Jinofla Viegas said that semi-industrial operators have to go beyond Lucira, in Namibe province, to fish, when they used to do it two hours ago (still in Benguela).

Vimar currently has eight boats capable of catching 60 tonnes each, which currently fish more pelagic species, sardines and horse mackerel.

"Horse mackerel is appearing less and less, so it is necessary that the authorities continue with strict measures to protect this species in the country, as well as the operators of the sector are called to act with responsibility, respecting the quantities and periods for their capture ", said.

Regarding the danger of trawling, the associative leader said that in Benguela this no longer happens quite often, due to the inspection measures adopted by the Ministry of Fisheries.

Still, she said, operators in the fishing sector of Baía Farta guarantee about 70 percent of the fish produced in the country, some of which also reach the DR Congo market.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

