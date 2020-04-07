Mauritius Records Recovery of First Four COVID-19 Patients

press release

Mauritius recorded the first four cases of recovery from the Covid-19. From the 470 tests carried out within the last 24 hours, 17 positive cases were detected today bringing the total to 244 cases as compared to 227 cases yesterday.

The spokesperson of the National Communication Committee on Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, gave an overview of the situation, this evening, during the daily briefing at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis.

Additional information communicated is as follows:

· 233 positive cases are admitted in the dedicated Covid-19 centres namely: 19 in Souillac Hospital; 47 at the ENT Hospital; 43 in Pointe Aux Piments Recreation Centre; and 128 in a hotel in the north.

· From a total of 1 644 persons in quarantine centres, 140 have been authorised to leave after having completed 14 days under quarantine and following negative PCR testing.

· As at date, some 4 913 PCR tests have been conducted by the Victoria Hospital laboratory with an average of 500 tests per day.

· The number of PCR testing will increase with the partnership of a private laboratory.

- The introduction of other types of tests as per the international standards of the European Union, and the Food and Drug Administration is being envisaged.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris