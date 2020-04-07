Tanzania: Journos Reminded to Report On Coronavirus Professionally

6 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Moshi

JOURNALISTS in Kilimanjaro Region have been urged to be careful when disseminating information related to Covid-19, which is caused by coronavirus.

The advice was given recently by Kilimanjaro Regional Health Officer, Dr Jonas Mcharo, during a four-day training workshop on the disease. He said so far the disease had affected so many people and a lot of people's lives had been lost worldwide.

"At this time when the pandemic is raising concern to many people, use your skills and professionalism when reporting on Covid-19.

Members of the public need proper information on what is going on. So, make sure you provide the information that is fit for public consumption," he said.

He also advised media practitioners to ensure they got accurate information related to the disease from appropriate sources as directed by the government.

"The government has already provided guidelines on access to information related to Covid-19. I urge you to follow government guidelines to obtain reliable and factual information," he said.

He urged residents to cooperate with the government in providing information related to aliens or Tanzanians entering the country, a move which he said would help curb the spread of the disease.

"If you see an alien person who has entered your area of residence from outside the country, please, report to relevant authorities so that procedures in respect of those entering the country at this time of the crisis could be followed. The government's intention is to reduce and prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

"Even if it is your relative, advise and inform him or her that there are government directives, which include testing and staying in a quarantine.

In this way, we will be able to prevent the spread of the deadly virus which has affected many countries worldwide," he said.

The training workshop aimed at creating public awareness on Covid-19 disease. It drew participants, who included health officials from the districts of Kilimanjaro Region and journalists.

