Angola: National Statistics Institutes Suspends Operations

6 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National Statistics Institute (INE) suspended all data collection actions for households, companies and facilities, due to coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension, according to a note reached ANGOP Monday, also covers the process of recruitment, selection and training of staff, under various surveys and censuses.

INE suspended collection of data from the Survey on Employment in Angola (IEA), Economic Inquiries (IE), Companies and Facilities Census (REMPE), Agricultural and Fisheries Census (RAPP) and Survey for Multiples and Health Indicators (IMSS).

In the meantime, the collection of Prices from the Consumer and the Wholesaler continues at the collection points where commercial activity is felt, without breaking the compliance with the Presidential Decree on the State of Emergency.

Despite the situation, INE will engage in the presentation of information that can measure the impact of this pandemic on the economy and society.

