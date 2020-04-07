Kenya: President Uhuru Spells Out Tougher Measures to Contain COVID-19 in Kenya

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a new raft of measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19, which has so far infected 158 people and claimed the lives of six patients.

Speaking from State House, Nairobi on Monday afternoon, the President announced the immediate cessation of movement in and out the Nairobi Metropolitan area for 21 days.

"The Nairobi Metropolitan Area is designated as Nairobi City County, part of Kiambu County up to Chania River Bridge (Thika), including Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu town; part of Machakos County up to Athi River, including Katani; part of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong town; and all other areas as set out in the Order," the president said in his address to the nation.

MORE CASES

Mr Kenyatta announced that 16 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 158. He said so far, 4,277 people have been tested.

At the same time, the President revealed that two more people have died of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to six.

And in enhanced measures to contain the coronavirus, the President directed the National Treasury to use Sh2 billion recovered from corruption proceeds to support the needy, especially in urban areas.

TRAVEL BUDGETS

He also directed the Treasury to transfer all domestic and foreign travel budgets in county and national governments to combating Covid-19.

President Kenyatta thanked landlords who have reduced rent for their tenants and urged more to follow the example and help Kenyans who are facing hard times due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I note with appreciation that some property owners have reduced monthly rent to help provide a roof over the heads of our vulnerable brothers and sisters. In that regard, I urge others to emulate these acts of personal and financial sacrifice. This is a time for compassion and understanding," the President said.

He also directed the Nairobi Metropolitan Service to expand the provision of free water to people living in slums.