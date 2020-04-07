South Africa: COVID-19 - SA Taxi Gives Taxi Bosses Reprieve On Monthly Instalments

6 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Taxi owners who currently owe SA Taxi, which is a financing and insurance company specialising in the taxi industry, have been given a temporary lifeline for April.

The company has told its clients their monthly installments would be suspended.

It has also committed more than R3 million to assist the taxi industry in its fight against Covid-19.

The money will be used for santisers, masks, protective gear which will be donated to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and National Taxi Alliance (NTA).

SA Taxi's corporate executive, Matsidinyane Moswane who is responsible for corporate affairs and industry relations, said it was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to assist in the fight against the virus.

"With the taxi industry being the biggest land transport mode transporting over 15 million commuters daily, we saw it as an imperative that as SA Taxi - a key strategic partner to the taxi industry and government - we could not sit back and not do anything.

"We have committed over R3 million to the industry to assist in the fight against Covid-19. We have communicated to our customers and partners a payment relief for the month of April," said Moswane.

He added operators who have policies with insurance company Khusela would also be fully insured for the month of April.

"That means if a minibus taxi is involved in an accident in this period, those vehicles will be comprehensively covered by Khusela. We have sister insurance companies that we are working with to tie up loose ends.

"We have genuinely made a commitment in assisting the taxi industry and government because our business relies on the survival of our communities and society that the taxi industry commutes daily," Moswane said.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

