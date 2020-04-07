Malawi: COVID-19 Cases in Malawi Now At 5, Another 'Imported' From UK - 85 Percent of Citizens At Risk

6 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Malawi which recorded its first three confirmed cases of the coronavirus last week Thursday and on Saturday registered another patient, has recorded a new confirmed case of the virus pandemic and now the number has risen to five.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango (L) has revealed that if Covid-19 ere to hit the country for a year, 85% of Malawians will be infected with Lilongwe being the hardest hit.-Photo by Lisa Kadango

The special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus led by Minister of Health Jappie Mhango announced about the new case.

Mhango said the new case is in Blantyre from a different home but both came from the UK

The new confirmed patient returned home on March 28, 2020.

As it stands, Blantyre has two cases, three are in Lilongwe.

During a news conference, Minister Mhango has revealed that if coronavirus were to hit the country for a year, 85% of Malawians will be infected with Lilongwe being the hardest hit.

There are growing fears that the pandemic will cause major challenges for the country's under-resourced health services.

President Peter Mutharika has not ruled out imposing a lockdown to confine all but essential workers to their homes.

Mutharika declared a state of disaster on March 23 to combat the virus. Schools are closed and the government says it is urging people to work from home and follow hand-washing and social-distancing guidelines.

All social gatherings of more than 100 people, such as funerals, church services and political rallies, have been banned.

Mutharika said government will continue monitoring and review situation as it infolds warning that "more comprehensive measures may be imposed."

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Actress Funke Arrested for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.