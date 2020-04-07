Malawi: COVID-19 Cases in Malawi Now At 5, Another 'Imported' From UK - 85 Percent of Citizens At Risk

Malawi which recorded its first three confirmed cases of the coronavirus last week Thursday and on Saturday registered another patient, has recorded a new confirmed case of the virus pandemic and now the number has risen to five.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango (L) has revealed that if Covid-19 ere to hit the country for a year, 85% of Malawians will be infected with Lilongwe being the hardest hit.-Photo by Lisa Kadango

The special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus led by Minister of Health Jappie Mhango announced about the new case.

Mhango said the new case is in Blantyre from a different home but both came from the UK

The new confirmed patient returned home on March 28, 2020.

As it stands, Blantyre has two cases, three are in Lilongwe.

During a news conference, Minister Mhango has revealed that if coronavirus were to hit the country for a year, 85% of Malawians will be infected with Lilongwe being the hardest hit.

There are growing fears that the pandemic will cause major challenges for the country's under-resourced health services.

President Peter Mutharika has not ruled out imposing a lockdown to confine all but essential workers to their homes.

Mutharika declared a state of disaster on March 23 to combat the virus. Schools are closed and the government says it is urging people to work from home and follow hand-washing and social-distancing guidelines.

All social gatherings of more than 100 people, such as funerals, church services and political rallies, have been banned.

Mutharika said government will continue monitoring and review situation as it infolds warning that "more comprehensive measures may be imposed."

