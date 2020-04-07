Malawi: Ecg Spokesperson Defends Bushiri From Social Media Carpers On Offerings

6 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church's communication director Ephraim Nyondo has defended South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri call for people to deposit offerings directly into church bank account following the suspension of his prayers services because of the coronavirus.

Prophet Bushiri

In an epistle made available to Nyasa Times, Nyondo writes that 'When Prophet Bushiri coughs, expect a whirlwind." The article is produced below:

I hate to say it, but, with each passing day, it is becoming evident that when Prophet Shepherd Bushiri coughs, right away, expect whirlwind from social media carpers.

It has become a tradition, something predictable, we are used to it, we don't lose even a stint of our good breath, but listen to this:

You see, in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic and governments restricting huge gatherings, most churches, across the world, suspended their physical attendances for services and resorted to online.

In fact, ECG South Africa was among the first to announce the suspension, following which the leadership of the church made a bold statement to all ECG branches in the 25 countries where we operate to adhere to respective set government guidelines in response to COVID-19.

In this digital age, going online is only an epochal innovation to prayer, a statement that, against all odds, humans are a religious lot and no pandemic can take away their relationship with God.

In fact, in going online, nothing about the organization of the church has changed; it's only the medium of reach which has changed--the church still remains an organization, supported by its members, followers and well-wishers to stand and function on its own.

We all know, of course, that every church, as an organization, has recurring costs--salaries, bills, etc--that are supposed to be met for it to function effectively. These costs, in every church, are met by contributions from willing members, followers and well-wishers voluntarily. We all know that, every church does that and, even with COVID-19, they are doing that--it's nothing unusual.

So what is this fuss about Prophet Bushiri reminding willing members, followers and well-wishers of the ECG to, as usual, voluntarily contribute to the everyday running of their organization?

Some of these fusses, yes these barks, do not tell us anything about Prophet Bushiri; rather, they just tell us more about the deepest obsession and hatred these social media carpers have against a man of God they so dearly want, but always failing, to bring down.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Actress Funke Arrested for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.