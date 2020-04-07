Malawi: Chiefs Commend MEC for Whipping-Up Interests of Voter Registration in Chitipa

Chiefs from Traditional Authorities across Chitipa district have applauded the initiative taken by Malawi Electoral commission (MEC) for engaging them to be on the forefront encouraging people to go and register ahead of July 2 presidential elections.

MEC commissioner Moffart Banda urges people to registers in voters roll

Sub Traditional Authority Mwakabanga said that Chiefs have significant role when it comes to hooking registrants since they are the ones who knows better the human character of their citizens.

"We feel recognized as Chiefs, issues of elections are very crucial, we will take the message delivered by the commissioner during this meeting."

"I will instruct the entire village headman to tell their people to verify their names if they had registered during last 2019 tripartite elections and urge those who did not register to register this time." Added Mwakabanga.

Meanwhile during meetings with Chiefs MEC is currently holding in the district, Commissioner Moffart Banda, who is vhairperson for voter and civic education committee, is also emphasizing much on bloodsucking rumors circulating around the district.

Banda has asked Chiefs to sit down with their communities to take registration staffs as their fellow human beings and not strange ones.

"We have diploid registration staff all over Chitipa and every district where registration has started, we are worried that people may take them as bloodsuckers."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Such being the case, it is our plea as a commission to the Chiefs to spread the message to your various communities that these strange people coming to your area are not blood suckers," Banda urged.

Since registration started on Saturday, 4th April no bloodsucking rumor has been recorded, people are positively verifying their names. Phase one of voter registration is expected to end on 17th April 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares