South Africa: CSA Appoints First Black Female Coach in Dual National Role

6 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Former Proteas all-rounder Dinesha Devnarain has been appointed in a dual role as the first full-time Women's Under-19s and as the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Women's National Academy head coach.

Devnarain, who has served as the assistant coach of the National Academy since 2017, has signed a three-year deal commencing from April 2020. Her appointment is a further indication of the increased efforts by CSA to strengthen the women's game.

The 31-year-old will oversee the Under-19s progress to the inaugural ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, in early 2021.

"This is great news for the growth of women's cricket in South Africa. Part of empowering women within cricket is not only managing the player pipeline but by elevating female coaching staff, who will produce players that can perform at the highest level," said Interim Chief Executive Officer of CSA, Dr Jacques Faul.

"As a former player, Dinesha understands the women's landscape and her pedigree proves itself."

Devnarain made her international debut in 2008 and played 29 One-Day Internationals and 22 T20Is before retiring in 2016. Towards the end of the career, the KwaZulu-Natal native obtained her level three CSA coaching certificate - one of only eight women in the country to hold the qualification, and the first from KZN.

Prior to her national appointment, she coached KZN Coastal Under-19s and the Women's Senior Provincial team, whilst playing for the side.

As part of her new role, Devnarain will manage the player development structures, with particular attention in identifying promising young talent with the prospect of playing for the Proteas.

She has a proven track record, with several national players having emerged under her tutelage. Her most recent products are KZN Coastal bowling pair Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nondumiso Shangase, who featured in their maiden ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup last month.

"Dinesha will be working with aspiring female cricketers with the aim of closing the gap between the national and emerging teams. This is vitally important, given the number of senior Proteas players who will be nearing the end of their careers in two or three years' time," added Faul.

"I am extremely excited about the opportunity," expressed Devnarain. "It's a very important tier - being in between the provincial structures and the national team.

"The one major positive about South African cricket is that there is a lot of talent and skill within our provincial structures. What I'm looking forward to is identifying players with potential and nurturing that potential in a high-performance environment."

- Cricket South Africa

Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Actress Funke Arrested for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.