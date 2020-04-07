Tanzania's Electoral Body to Meet Political Parties This Week Over Voters' Register Update

6 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (Nec) announced on Monday, April 06, 2020 that it will meet with leaders of political parties and other key election stakeholders on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

This comes as the country prepares to go to the polls in October this year.

NEC chairman, Judge (rtd) Semistocles Kaijage told The Citizen on Monday, April 06, 2020 that the Dar es Salaam meeting will provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the second phase of updating the voters' register which commences on April 17, 2020.

He said his office will soon issue a timetable for the second phase of updating the voters' register.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told the Parliament in Dodoma last week that the second phase of updating the document would start on April 5, 2020 and be concluded on June 20, this year.

However, Judge Kaijage said April 17, 2020 was the date set during the first stakeholders' meeting which was held in Dar es Salaam on March 23, 2020.

Also Read

UK Prime Minister in hospital for precautionary COVID-19 tests

Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

Domestic equities remain resilient despite Covid-19

"No changes have been made on the date to commence the exercise. The exercise will start on April 17, 2020 as announced," he insisted.

The first meeting of stakeholders was also informed that on April 17, 2020, the register - which has been updated during the first phase - will be made public for public verifications.

The commission also revealed that a total of 7,043,247 people have been registered during the first phase which is equivalent to 30.41 percent of voters registered in 2015.

"A least 3,225,778 voters, which is equal to 13.93 percent of voters who registered in 2015, had actually updated their information during the first phase," Judge Kaijage told stakeholders.

A total of 16,707 voters who registered in the 2015 were removed from the register due to a number of reasons, including death.

He said after the first phase of updating the document, eligible voters now stands at 30,187,987.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.