Kenya: Coronavirus Cases in Kenya Rise to 158 After 16 Additions

Nairobi — Kenya on Monday confirmed 16 more coronavirus cases bringing the total number to 158, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced.

Addressing the nation from Statehouse Nairobi, President Kenyatta said to date Kenya has tested a total of 4,277 people.

So far, four people have recovered, while four have died, including Kenya Airways pilot Captain David Kibati, since the first case of the disease was confirmed in the country.

As part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, the President announced travel restrictions to and from Nairobi county which is the worst hit by the disease.

There will also be restrictions to and from the countries of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa which have been since declared as COVID-19 infected areas due to a high number of confirmed cases.

The President said movement by rail, road or air will remain suspended as the county battles to contain coronavirus.

By Monday, Nairobi county accounted for 82 percent of all reported COVID-19 cases.

The three coastal counties cumulatively account for 14 percent of 158 cases reported in the country.

President Kenyatta clarified that the Nairobi Metropolitan Area includes parts of Kiambu County up to Kiambu town, Rironi, Ndenderu; parts of Machakos county up to Athi River, including Katani; parts of Kajiado county up to/including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong Town.

Nonetheless, he pointed out that the movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as usual on condition cargo trucks are assigned a single driver and designated assistants.

President Uhuru Kenyatta further directed Kenyans to wear masks in public at all times, saying they have been proved to be one of the most efficient ways of preventing infection risks.

'Having received advice from our medical professionals and experts, today we do say Kenyans should wear masks while in public places and while amongst other people," said the President.

He urged Kenyans to continue adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on hygiene and social distancing so as to contain the spread of the virus after Kenya confirmed 16 more cases raising the total number of cases to 158.

"We are at war, make no mistake," he said.