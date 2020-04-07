Kenya: Oktay - I Don't Have Coronavirus

6 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Former Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has denied contracting the deadly coronavirus that is spreading fast across the world.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News on Sunday, Oktay confirmed that he is unwell and 'in so much pain.'

He is currently admitted and undergoing treatment at the Harlow Essex hospital in England.

"The corona(virus) test was done yesterday and came back negative," the coach explained.

Earlier, a picture of Oktay in a hospital bed shared on social media had ignited speculation among Kenyan football fans on Saturday.

"But I am in so much pain and also have flu that refuses to go away. I am really struggling to move and breathe. But I thank all the Kenyan fans for their support and hope to get better soon. I will soon share the good news."

46-year-old Oktay led K'Ogalo to a Kenyan Premier League title and Caf Confederation Cup group-stage finish during his year-long stint at the club between 2018 and 2019.

He has recently been linked with a coaching role at Rwanda's Rayon Sport, Botswana's Township Rollers and Zambia's Buildcon, even though he admits the opportunity to handle Kenya men's national football team will be 'appealing.'

