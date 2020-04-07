Kenya: Governor Mutua - Waive Power and Water Bills for Six Months

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has asked companies providing electricity and water to waive households utility bills for six months.

Mutua said this will cushion Kenyans from the current tough economic times ocassioned by the coronavirus pandemic that has hit most countries globally.

"The electricity waiver can be up to a certain level of usage that is enough for household use for lighting and other household appliances use. Over-consumption can then be charged. Businesses and industries' bills should also receive a 50 percent discount to cushion them during these slow economic times," He suggested.

The governor added that suspension of household electricity bills will not adversely affect Kenya Power financially, adding that the power distributor can afford to waive charges for even a longer period.

"Last year, for example, Kenya Power declared a whopping profit of Sh.334 million. Studying the company's declared financial estimates and revenue, it is clear that KPLC can afford to waive power charges for households for even a year," added Mutua.

Mutua said his Machakos county government would waive all water bills for household consumption beginning May 1 to December 31.

"My administration has waived all water bills for household consumption in Machakos county beginning May 1 to December 31, 2020, as we continue working towards free domestic water in the whole of Machakos County."

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, 4 million youths are currently unemployed in the country, and Mutua asked for them to be given a helping hand.

He further urged the National Treasury to waive VAT charges on cooking gas and paraffin to allow Kenyans channel remaining cash to other essential commodities.