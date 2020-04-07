South Africa: Another Delay in Trial of Ex-Bryanston High Sports Coach Accused of Sexually Assaulting Pupils

6 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexual assault has once again been postponed in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

A decision by the Director of Public Prosecution was expected on Monday regarding the matter, however, it was not yet ready, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane.

She said it had now been postponed to 5 May

News24 previously reported that the former coach had filed review representations to have his case removed from the court roll.

His lawyer previously wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions, asking for a review of the decision to prosecute last year.

The man was arrested in January 2019 after a 17-year-old pupil and her mother opened a criminal case against him.

He was dismissed on 1 March 2019 after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

Three other female pupils came forward after the first allegation against the coach. It is alleged that he sexually assaulted the girls during netball matches and on school outings between 2017 and 2018.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.