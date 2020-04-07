South Africa: Coronavirus Cases in Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain Rise As More Patients Admitted to ICU

There were 475 recorded cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape by midday on Monday, with 26 patients in hospital and 12 in intensive care units (ICUs), Premier Alan Winde said.

On Sunday, the province recorded 464 cases with 20 people admitted to hospital, and nine in ICU.

The national Department of Health reported 1 665 cases and 11 deaths out of 56 873 tests.

The Western Cape had the second highest number of cases after Gauteng (704), according to the statistics released by the department on Sunday.

"We are also very sad to note that the Western Cape recorded its second Covid-19-related death over the weekend," said Winde.

"We convey our sincerest condolences to the deceased's family, friends and community during this very difficult time."

News24 reported Kulsum Cassiem from the Bo-Kaap in Cape Town died on Saturday and was buried early on Sunday morning in accordance with Muslim traditions and Covid-19 regulations on burials.

The province screened 1 492 people over the weekend during an outreach programme and 45 swabs were taken. More community screenings are underway.

The numbers of positive cases in the Cape Town Metro has increased in Khayelitsha to four and seven in Mitchells Plain.

Community screening involves health workers going door to door to ask standard questions and depending on the answers, they will be tested at a mobile unit or the nearest health facility.

At the health facility or mobile unit a mouth swab is taken, and the person who is tested will be advised on whether to quarantine themselves while they wait for their test result which takes about two days.

If they test positive for Covid-19, the person will be contacted and the process of isolation will be explained.

If they cannot isolate because of the home situation, arrangements will be made for them to be transferred to a safe isolation facility.

Their recent close contacts will also be contacted by a tracing team.

The Western Cape government stressed it was fake news that blood or DNA would be taken, or that the swabs were contaminated to spread the virus on purpose.

"This screening is not something to be afraid of. It is part of our country's effort to stop the spread of the virus, by making sure those who are sick are identified and cared for," the statement said.

The Department of Social Development has also put together 50 000 grocery packs during the lockdown.

The food parcels will go to these recipients:

- Member/s of a family who tested positive for the virus and are in isolation at home.

- A household where a member of the family tested positive for the virus and where the family has insufficient means to sustain themselves during the lockdown.

- A person who is on medication or who suffers from a chronic illness, has insufficient means to sustain themselves, and was assessed and referred by a local clinic or registered health practitioner.

- A person and their household who have insufficient means to sustain themselves during the lockdown period, has been referred by a registered humanitarian relief agency, registered non-profit organisation or a local municipality, and assessed by the Department of Social Development.

In this instance, persons not yet in receipt of SA Social Security Agency grants, including the elderly, child-headed houses and grant-awaiting beneficiaries will be prioritised.

Members of the public can phone 0800 220 250 for general queries, and 0860 142 142 for donation requests and offers between 07:00 and 16:00 (Monday to Friday), send a please call me to 079 769 1207, or email covid19donate@westerncape.gov.za.

The provincial education department is also putting together a plan to get food to 483 000 children who would have been given food at school.

The logistics of taking the food directly to the children without them having to break lockdown rules or have contact, and to get permits for the people who will do this, is underway. The department hopes to start this week, calling more than 1 000 principals in preparation for this.

More than 500 law enforcement officers have been deployed to help with Covid-19 efforts, and this includes providing patrols in 12-hour shifts at the site in Strandfontein where homeless people have been moved to, and working with the police and Anti-Gang Unit to combat crime, monitor gathering regulations, and illegal liquor sales.

The City of Cape said in a statement the site in Wingfield, planned for refugees living on the pavement near the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town, would be ready by Monday evening.

The City is also caught up in a dispute with the departments of home affairs and public works over the relocation of another group from the church.

Crime statistics indicate there were 13 deaths suspected to have been murders for the 14th week (30 March to 5 April), compared with 105 for the 14th week last year. The province's Metro Police chief, Kenny Africa, reported 2 395 people have been arrested since 26 March for allegedly violating lockdown regulations.

These are the numbers to call in the Western Cape for issues related to Covid-19:

Western Cape Police Ombudsman: Ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za or visit www.westerncape.gov.za/police-ombudsman;

Military Ombudsman: email intake@milombud.org or call 080 726 6283;

Independent Police Investigative Directorate: email complaints@ipid.gov.za or visit www.ipid.gov.za;

South African Police Service: 08600 10111;

Inefficiencies related to law enforcement: RichardGavin.Bosman@capetown.gov.za;

Law enforcement: 021 596 1999;

Emergency Medical Service: 10177.

News24