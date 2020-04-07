South Africa: Gauteng's Duduza Clinic to Reopen After COVID-19 Deep Clean

7 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, will reopen on Wednesday after a deep clean sparked by a resident nurse testing positive for Covid-19, a statement from mayor Mzwandile Masina said on Monday.

The clinic was closed on Wednesday and two mobile clinics were set up to service people while the clinic was sanitised.

Of the 55 Duduza clinical staff tested for Covid-19, the results of 45 were negative.

The results of the other 10 people are still outstanding and those staffers will remain in self-isolation until their results have been received.

Mass testing for Covid-19 took place on Friday at the Duduza Customer Care Centre, where the two mobile clinics are currently stationed.

People who visited the clinic recently and experienced symptoms of Covid-19 were tested.

"The nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 is still under self-quarantine and is being monitored by medical personnel on an ongoing basis. Executive Mayor Masina and the City wish her a speedy recovery," the statement said.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.