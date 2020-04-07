South Africa: Gauteng's Duduza Clinic to Reopen After COVID-19 Deep Clean

The Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, will reopen on Wednesday after a deep clean sparked by a resident nurse testing positive for Covid-19, a statement from mayor Mzwandile Masina said on Monday.

The clinic was closed on Wednesday and two mobile clinics were set up to service people while the clinic was sanitised.

Of the 55 Duduza clinical staff tested for Covid-19, the results of 45 were negative.

The results of the other 10 people are still outstanding and those staffers will remain in self-isolation until their results have been received.

Mass testing for Covid-19 took place on Friday at the Duduza Customer Care Centre, where the two mobile clinics are currently stationed.

People who visited the clinic recently and experienced symptoms of Covid-19 were tested.

"The nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 is still under self-quarantine and is being monitored by medical personnel on an ongoing basis. Executive Mayor Masina and the City wish her a speedy recovery," the statement said.

