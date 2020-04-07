Nigerian Army Can't Win War Against Boko Haram - Nnamdi Kanu

Photo: Iniabasi Udosen/Wikimedia
Nigerian soldiers.
7 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi — The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday said that Nigeria and its Armed Forces cannot win the fight against Boko Haram insurgents because they lack focus in their legitimate duty.

He also alleged that the Nigerian Army has turned soldiers into policemen manning multiple checkpoints in the peaceful South, where they are collecting bribe at road blocks when they ought to be in the North fighting the terror groups.

Reacting to a statement credited to the President of Chad Republic, Idriss Deby, that "Nigeria is absent in the fight against Boko Haram", Mazi Kanu, alleged that the Nigerian Armed Forces cannot concentrate in their legitimate work because they are busy perpetrating unprofessional conducts. He said that it will be impossible for the army to defeat the insurgents in the North because Nigeria as a country has never won any war on its own without outside help.

"Without Britain, Russia and Egypt, Nigeria could not have prevailed over Biafra. How therefore can any sensible person expect them to defeat Boko Haram? How can Nigerian Army be present when they are busy looking for other things? How can Buratai's Nigerian Army be present when they are busy invading homes of innocent civilians and looking for unarmed citizens to deal with?

"Nigerian Army cannot be present to fight Boko Haram and other insurgents when they have turned soldiers into policemen manning multiple checkpoints in the peaceful South, collecting bribe with POS at road blocks when they ought to be in the North fighting the terror groups there.

"Nigerian Army cannot be present when it is made up of the same terrorists they are expected to fight. Nigeria has never won any war on its own without outside help. Without Britain, Russia and Egypt, they could not have prevailed over Biafra. How therefore can any sensible person expect them to defeat Boko Haram?"

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.