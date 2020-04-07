Nigerian Army Can't Win War Against Boko Haram - Nnamdi Kanu

Nnewi — The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday said that Nigeria and its Armed Forces cannot win the fight against Boko Haram insurgents because they lack focus in their legitimate duty.

He also alleged that the Nigerian Army has turned soldiers into policemen manning multiple checkpoints in the peaceful South, where they are collecting bribe at road blocks when they ought to be in the North fighting the terror groups.

Reacting to a statement credited to the President of Chad Republic, Idriss Deby, that "Nigeria is absent in the fight against Boko Haram", Mazi Kanu, alleged that the Nigerian Armed Forces cannot concentrate in their legitimate work because they are busy perpetrating unprofessional conducts. He said that it will be impossible for the army to defeat the insurgents in the North because Nigeria as a country has never won any war on its own without outside help.

"Without Britain, Russia and Egypt, Nigeria could not have prevailed over Biafra. How therefore can any sensible person expect them to defeat Boko Haram? How can Nigerian Army be present when they are busy looking for other things? How can Buratai's Nigerian Army be present when they are busy invading homes of innocent civilians and looking for unarmed citizens to deal with?

"Nigerian Army cannot be present to fight Boko Haram and other insurgents when they have turned soldiers into policemen manning multiple checkpoints in the peaceful South, collecting bribe with POS at road blocks when they ought to be in the North fighting the terror groups there.

"Nigerian Army cannot be present when it is made up of the same terrorists they are expected to fight. Nigeria has never won any war on its own without outside help. Without Britain, Russia and Egypt, they could not have prevailed over Biafra. How therefore can any sensible person expect them to defeat Boko Haram?"

Vanguard