Rwanda Takes COVID-19 Screening to Central African Republic

6 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

The Central African Republic has commended Rwanda's recent effort to combat the new coronavirus pandemic, following a screening for the virus conducted by the latter on peacekeepers, and later extended to residents.

According to a press statement issued Saturday by the CAR Ministry of Health and Population, the country last week reported its 9th confirmed case of the virus, fourth in local contaminations.

The statement adds that the case was tested and confirmed on April 2 by the Rwandan medical team delegated by Rwanda Biomedical Centre.

Earlier in the week, a RwandAir plane carrying loads of medical supplies landed at Bangui-M'poko International Airport.

The provisions were made by the Rwanda Defence Force and the government to Rwandan peacekeepers deployed in the country under MINUSCA - the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic.

Upon arrival in Bangui, the medical delegation headed by Col. Jean-Paul Bitega, set up a COVID-19 screening facility and a field clinic set up.

Military and police peacekeepers were screened, an exercise that was later extended to Bangui residents among whom a local case was confirmed.

Besides military peacekeepers, Rwanda maintains three contingents of police peacekeepers in the country, which are rotated on a yearly basis since 2014.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.