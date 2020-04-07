Zimbabwe's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 10

Zimb now has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 following blood samples of a 24-year-old Harare woman who tested positive for the virus Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the woman arrived in the country from the United Kingdom two weeks ago.

Following an alert to assess the family, the local Rapid Response Team visited her home and samples were taken for COVID-19 testing. The patient is reported to be clinically stable and under self-isolation at home.

The ministry also noted that the other eight active cases were being managed with the patients still recovering under self isolation in their respective homes. The other victim, Zororo Makamba died some two weeks ago at Wilkins Hospital in Harare where he was receiving treatment.

"The local health care workers continue to monitor and provide the essential clinical management and support for all the patients," read the statement.

Zimbabwe is currently under a 21-day lockdown which began last Monday.